Dr. Cheryl Ewing, MD
Dr. Cheryl Ewing, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Ucsf Mt Zion Anesthesia1600 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-7111
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ewing is an extraordinary breast surgeon. My breast cancer was located at the bottom of the upper half of my breast. The lumpectomy that she performed left a scar below my nipple, which has enabled me to wear revealing clothes without concern. Her involvement with you, the patient, is excellent. Her advice is sound. By comparison, the mastectomy I had on my left breast in West Palm Beach, Florida, was a butchery. But that is another surgeon and another review.
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ewing has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ewing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
