Dr. Cheryl Ewing, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (10)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cheryl Ewing, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Ewing works at UCSF COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Ucsf Mt Zion Anesthesia
    Ucsf Mt Zion Anesthesia
    1600 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94143 (415) 353-7111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 02, 2017
    Dr. Ewing is an extraordinary breast surgeon. My breast cancer was located at the bottom of the upper half of my breast. The lumpectomy that she performed left a scar below my nipple, which has enabled me to wear revealing clothes without concern. Her involvement with you, the patient, is excellent. Her advice is sound. By comparison, the mastectomy I had on my left breast in West Palm Beach, Florida, was a butchery. But that is another surgeon and another review.
    San Francisco, California — Jul 02, 2017
    About Dr. Cheryl Ewing, MD

    Specialties
    General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1710935028
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheryl Ewing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ewing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ewing has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ewing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ewing works at UCSF COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ewing’s profile.

    Dr. Ewing has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ewing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ewing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ewing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ewing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

