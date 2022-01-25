Dr. Cheryl Daves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Daves, MD
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Daves, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
1
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Woodbury45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 422-8080Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Lynbrook444 Merrick Rd, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 536-2800
3
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Massapequa660 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 536-2800
4
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Merrick1728 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 536-2800
5
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Rockville Centre36 Lincoln Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-2800
6
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Bohemia3480 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Bohemia, NY 11716 Directions (631) 289-0338
7
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Garden City1101 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 536-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She’s the best! Wouldn’t trust anyone else!
About Dr. Cheryl Daves, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1972745099
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- SUNY Upstate Medical University Program
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
