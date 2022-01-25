Overview

Dr. Cheryl Daves, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Daves works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Associates in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Lynbrook, NY, Massapequa, NY, Merrick, NY, Rockville Centre, NY, Bohemia, NY and Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.