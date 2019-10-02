See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Centennial, CO
Dr. Cheryl Dasler, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cheryl Dasler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Centennial, CO. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus.

Dr. Dasler works at Intentional Living Counseling in Centennial, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Intentional Living Counseling
    7955 E Arapahoe Ct Ste 3000, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 828-6979
    Arapahoe Douglas Mntl Hlth Ntwk
    155 Inverness Dr W Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 999-2300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Anxiety

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 6 ratings
    Oct 02, 2019
    Dr. Dasler is awesome! She is extremely knowledgeable and listens! She utilizes technology, that makes, the mental health system better and faster!
    About Dr. Cheryl Dasler, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1427066513
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheryl Dasler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dasler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dasler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

