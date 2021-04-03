Overview

Dr. Cheryl Colbert, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus and Margaretville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Colbert works at Cheryl C Colbert MD in Kingston, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.