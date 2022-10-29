See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Cheryl Cohler, MD

Sports Medicine
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cheryl Cohler, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cohler works at Arroyo Oaks Medical Associates, Inc in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arroyo Oaks Medical Associates, Inc
    2230 Lynn Rd Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 360-4787
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 29, 2022
    I’ve been seeing her since 2008 when we first moved to the area. My husband sees her as well. She’s helped me through some enormous challenges both physically and emotionally. Dr. Cohler is always kind and patient with me. She’s also open to hearing my concerns about treatments. I love her sense of humor too! Best doctor we’ve ever seen.
    Jill Tyler — Oct 29, 2022
    About Dr. Cheryl Cohler, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1962454041
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaiser Permanente Medical School
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Chicago Medical School
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheryl Cohler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohler works at Arroyo Oaks Medical Associates, Inc in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cohler’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

