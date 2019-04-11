Dr. Cheryl Clark-Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark-Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Clark-Brown, MD
Dr. Cheryl Clark-Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1033 La Posada Dr Ste 210, Austin, TX 78752 Directions (512) 391-9700
Clark-Brown Family Care Clinic2113 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX 78702 Directions (512) 391-9700
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Clark-Brown is very attentive and compassionate. She provides excellent care and takes time to listen to her patients. There is very little wait time.
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Christus Spohn Meml
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Dr. Clark-Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark-Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark-Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark-Brown speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark-Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark-Brown.
