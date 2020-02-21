See All Dermatologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Cheryl Citron, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Cheryl Citron, MD is a Dermatologist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with LAC+USC Medical Center

Dr. Citron works at NEW JERSEY AESTHETIC PLASTIC SURGERY, P.A.. in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 205, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 243-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Cheryl Citron, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1235168386
    Education & Certifications

    • LAC+USC Medical Center
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital (Florida)
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheryl Citron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Citron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Citron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Citron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Citron works at NEW JERSEY AESTHETIC PLASTIC SURGERY, P.A.. in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Citron’s profile.

    Dr. Citron has seen patients for Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Citron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Citron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Citron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Citron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Citron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

