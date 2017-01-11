Overview

Dr. Cheryl Callaghan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.



Dr. Callaghan works at Pocatello Women's Health Clinic in Pocatello, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.