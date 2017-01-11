See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pocatello, ID
Dr. Cheryl Callaghan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cheryl Callaghan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.

Dr. Callaghan works at Pocatello Women's Health Clinic in Pocatello, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pocatello Womens Health Clinic
    777 Hospital Way Ste 300, Pocatello, ID 83201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 232-6100
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Care Women's Health
    500 S 11th Ave Ste 201, Pocatello, ID 83201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 233-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Portneuf Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Meritain Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 11, 2017
    DR. Callaghan is an great doctor, takes her time and very compassionate, very smart i trust her very much with all my issues, i love her staff they are very friendly and i usually wait less then 10 minutes to get put back and see the doctor. great place to go!
    Pocatello, ID — Jan 11, 2017
    About Dr. Cheryl Callaghan, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801841457
    Education & Certifications

    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    • University of Utah
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheryl Callaghan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callaghan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Callaghan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Callaghan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Callaghan works at Pocatello Women's Health Clinic in Pocatello, ID. View the full address on Dr. Callaghan’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Callaghan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callaghan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callaghan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callaghan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

