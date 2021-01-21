Dr. Cheryl Brown-Cook, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown-Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Brown-Cook, DPM
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Brown-Cook, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Cheryl R. Brown PC1520 Carlemont Dr Ste M, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 356-5060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is an awesome podiatrist....very informational and cares about her patients....her Receptionist/assistant great too
About Dr. Cheryl Brown-Cook, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1902873904
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
