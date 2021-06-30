Dr. Cheryl Brewer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brewer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Brewer, MD
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Brewer, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with University of California,Irvine Medical Center
Dr. Brewer works at
Locations
1
Las Vegas Gynecologic Oncology2931 N Tenaya Way Ste 202, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 612-1203
2
Su, Suzie DDS - Suzie Nguyen-su Ltd2881 Business Park Ct Ste 220, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 846-5575
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I am 66 years old. seen by Dr. Brewer. she made me feel safe. used words and terms I understood. did my surgery. SHE IS AN ANGEL.
About Dr. Cheryl Brewer, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1467631838
Education & Certifications
- University of California,Irvine Medical Center
- State University of New York at Syracuse Health Science Center
- State University Of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brewer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brewer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brewer works at
Dr. Brewer has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Hysterectomy - Open and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brewer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.