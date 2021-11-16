Dr. Cheryl Basden, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Basden, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lithonia, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Kaiser Permanente Panola Medical Center5440 Hillandale Dr, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (770) 322-2777
Eagles Landing Family Practice LLC1101 NORTEC DR SE, Conyers, GA 30013 Directions (678) 374-7514Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday12:00pm - 4:00pm
- Piedmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Basden is professional, pleasant, caring, trustworthy, very thorough in her explanations and encouragement. I have been seeing her since 3-23-18 and cannot say enough good things about her. She is THE BEST!
- Michigan Osteopathic Medical Center
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Howard University
- Family Practice
Dr. Basden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basden accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Basden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.