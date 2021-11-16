Overview

Dr. Cheryl Basden, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lithonia, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Basden works at Kaiser Permanente Panola Medical Center in Lithonia, GA with other offices in Conyers, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.