Dr. Cheryl Anthony, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.



Dr. Anthony works at Medical Specialists in Dyer, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.