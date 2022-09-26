Overview

Dr. Cheryl Ann White is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.



Dr. White works at Cheryl Ann White MD in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.