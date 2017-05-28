Overview

Dr. Cherry Lobaton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GENESYS REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Lobaton works at Martinsburg Family Healthcare in Martinsburg, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.