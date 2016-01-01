Dr. Cherry Chevy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chevy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cherry Chevy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cherry Chevy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chevy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
James E Bellard MD PA3900 Browning Pl Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 787-7125
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chevy?
About Dr. Cherry Chevy, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1760576268
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chevy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chevy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chevy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chevy works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chevy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chevy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chevy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chevy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.