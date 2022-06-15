Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cherrie Morris, MD
Overview
Dr. Cherrie Morris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Morris works at
Locations
Lee Physician Group - Associates in Obstetrics & Gynecology15901 Bass Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is an amazing Dr and surgeon , her medical assistant Kris is great and reassuring. The front office girls were very accommodating. I’m so glad Dr Morris is my Dr
About Dr. Cherrie Morris, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1225025752
