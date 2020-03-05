Dr. Cherrie Cindric, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cindric is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cherrie Cindric, DPM
Dr. Cherrie Cindric, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Upmc East.
Greensburg Office700 Pellis Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 832-1000
Irwin Office8981 Norwin Ave Ste 201, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 863-0996
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Upmc East
I've had foot and ankle issues for a number of years and had seen several other doctors without any real resolution. My wife had been to Dr. Cindric for treatment of a foot issue and had such a good experience she recommended I make an appointment. I'm certainly glad I did. Dr. Cindric took a different approach with treatment of my foot pain, and that has almost completely resolved. I saw her today for the ankle issue and we have a good treatment plan going forward. Great doctor, very friendly staff. I'm happy to have them available to help me.
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- Parkway Med Ctr
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Gannon Univesity, Erie, PA
Dr. Cindric has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cindric accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cindric has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cindric. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cindric.
