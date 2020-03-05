See All Podiatrists in Greensburg, PA
Dr. Cherrie Cindric, DPM

Podiatry
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cherrie Cindric, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Upmc East.

Dr. Cindric works at Westmoreland Foot & Ankle Care in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Irwin, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Greensburg Office
    700 Pellis Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 832-1000
    Irwin Office
    8981 Norwin Ave Ste 201, Irwin, PA 15642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 863-0996

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
  • Upmc East

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 05, 2020
    I've had foot and ankle issues for a number of years and had seen several other doctors without any real resolution. My wife had been to Dr. Cindric for treatment of a foot issue and had such a good experience she recommended I make an appointment. I'm certainly glad I did. Dr. Cindric took a different approach with treatment of my foot pain, and that has almost completely resolved. I saw her today for the ankle issue and we have a good treatment plan going forward. Great doctor, very friendly staff. I'm happy to have them available to help me.
    Steve Cross — Mar 05, 2020
    • Podiatry
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679573661
    Education & Certifications

    • Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
    • Parkway Med Ctr
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Gannon Univesity, Erie, PA
