Dr. Cherison Cuffy, DPM
Dr. Cherison Cuffy, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Barry University Foot and Ankle Institute7301 N University Dr Ste 305, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 694-7687Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I wish there were more Dr’s out there like Dr Cuffy. He is really down to earth and actually spends time with you. He’s an excellent surgeon and genuinely cares about his patients. I really can’t say enough about this man!
About Dr. Cherison Cuffy, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1407081813
Education & Certifications
- Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
