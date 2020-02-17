Dr. Cherise Felix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cherise Felix, MD
Dr. Cherise Felix, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Providence Obstetrics and Gynecology300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 250, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 984-4751Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Felix?
Dr. Felix is a genuinely wonderful woman. She is smart, dedicated, involved, and so much more. Dr. Felix takes time to make sure you understand what is going on with your body and doesn’t rush you out of the office. As a patient I always feel like her top priority. I had a recent cancer scare and Dr. Felix gave me all the info I needed about what was going on and helped me understand that regardless of what happens, we can handle it. She is strong and equally kind and I couldn’t possibly recommend her more.
- Gynecology
- English
- 1992906192
- University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
Dr. Felix has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
