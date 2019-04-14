Dr. Cherise Chambers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cherise Chambers, MD
Dr. Cherise Chambers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Womens Care Florida Llp10917 Dylan Loren Cir Ste B, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions
Women's Care Florida LLC9650 Lake Nona Village Pl, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 270-5050
Women's Care Florida5002 W LEMON ST, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 286-0033
Women's Care1116 Lucerne Ter, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 316-8550
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Absolutely LOVE HER! She has amazing bed side manners, she makes me feel very comfortable to talk about my health, and she is very knowledgeable. If she were to move I’d move with her! Nurse Michele, Ms. Fran, and the tech are amazing as well! They make an awesome team.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1326299975
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Chambers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chambers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chambers has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chambers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.