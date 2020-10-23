Overview

Dr. Cherie Richey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Richey works at Columbus Women's Care in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.