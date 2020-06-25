Dr. Cherie Miner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cherie Miner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cherie Miner, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center805 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-3699
Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center - Hoover7191 Cahaba Valley Rd, Hoover, AL 35242 Directions (205) 939-3699Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center - Trussville7201 Happy Hollow Rd, Trussville, AL 35173 Directions (205) 939-3699
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Always listens and provides great care.
- Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1740252444
- Penn State University
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
Dr. Miner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Miner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.