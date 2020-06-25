Overview

Dr. Cherie Miner, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Miner works at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL and Trussville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.