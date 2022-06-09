Dr. Cherie Lefevre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefevre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cherie Lefevre, MD
Dr. Cherie Lefevre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Locations
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis, 1031 Building1031 Bellevue Ave Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 977-7455
St. Luke's Hospital224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 665, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 977-7455
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lefevre took the time to review my records and when I had my appointment she was completely up to date and asked me relevant questions. She was very detailed and seemed to genuinely want to help me.
About Dr. Cherie Lefevre, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1205867728
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Notre Dame
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lefevre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lefevre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lefevre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lefevre has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lefevre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lefevre speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefevre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefevre.
