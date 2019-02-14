Dr. Cherie Johnson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cherie Johnson, DPM
Dr. Cherie Johnson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
The Sports Medicine Clinic10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98133 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
I am so glad I found Dr. Cherie Johnson! I felt so much better after I left her office. She is an incredibly capable and well educated foot specialist. I felt very comfortable leaving the office knowing I talked to someone who is amazing at what they do. She took a lot of time to listen to all my concerns and examined the way I walk and the way my foot moved and was able to diagnose the issue that has been going on for way too long. She gave me several print outs to help me boy proper shoes, str
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
