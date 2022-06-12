Dr. Cherie Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cherie Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cherie Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from De La Salle University Medical Center and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
1
Prohealth Partners5750 Downey Ave, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I went to 5 other doctors before I found Dr Garcia. I am very satisfied with both her knowledge and bedside manner.
About Dr. Cherie Garcia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1497786396
Education & Certifications
- Capital Health System-Fuld Campus
- Capital Hlth Sys
- De La Salle University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia speaks Tagalog.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.