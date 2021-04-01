Dr. Cherie Elfenbein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elfenbein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cherie Elfenbein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med.
Mjc Psychotherapy Services LLC, 96 PARK ST, Montclair, NJ 07042
Cannot recommend her enough! She gets to the ROOT CAUSE of your symptoms. I saw Dr. Elfenbein in 2018 for depression and anxiety. I was in pretty bad shape and didn't understand why my physical and mental health were both deteriorating. She listened and ordered blood tests and a micronutrient panel, then recommended some excellent supplements which I still take today. She also recommended I see a gut doctor before trying prescription anti-depressants. This was a game changer. I went from being severely ill and depressed to highly functional and serene. Thank you Dr. Elfenbein! :-)
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1902019797
Education & Certifications
- Columbia-Presb Med Ctr
- NYU Med Ctr-Bellevue
- NYU Med Ctr/Bellevue Hosp/Manhattan VA
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Sophie Davis School Of Biomedical Education, CUNY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Elfenbein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elfenbein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Elfenbein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elfenbein.
