Overview

Dr. Cherian Karunapuzha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Clinton, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Kingfisher, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Norman Regional Hospital and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Karunapuzha works at Neuroscience Institute Mercy in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Insomnia and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.