Dr. Joseph Cherian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Cherian, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.
Dr. Cherian works at
Locations
Centre Pointe Health10 Leeland Rd Ste 104, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 Directions (540) 242-4141
- 2 3920 Plank Rd Ste 110, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 242-4141
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Joseph is an excellent doctor. He took the time to listen to what was going on and suggested holistic ways to combat the issues I am having. I listened and followed his direction. I no longer need to be prescribed medication daily for my issues because I followed his advice.
About Dr. Joseph Cherian, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Malay
- 1922097286
Education & Certifications
- GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cherian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cherian speaks Malay.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherian.
