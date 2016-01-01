Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheri Dunn, DO
Overview
Dr. Cheri Dunn, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.
Locations
Dunn Diabetes & Wellness Center PA141 Mack Bayou Loop Ste 101, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 Directions (850) 267-3498Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cheri Dunn, DO
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.