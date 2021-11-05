Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cherese Collins, MD
Overview
Dr. Cherese Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Collins works at
Locations
OBGYN Associates at Sunset Hills3844 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 210, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 525-0420
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collins?
This is the best MD I’ve ever seen. Caring. Understanding. Knowledgeable. Willing to talk to me about everything. Not in a hurry. So glad I found her!
About Dr. Cherese Collins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1194724062
Education & Certifications
- St. John's Mercy Medical Center
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Collins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Collins has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.