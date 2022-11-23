See All Dermatologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Chere Anthony, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (59)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chere Anthony, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Anthony works at Rendon Center for Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rendon Center for Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine
    1001 NW 13th St, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 750-0544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Chere Anthony, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346456365
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chere Anthony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anthony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anthony has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anthony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anthony works at Rendon Center for Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Anthony’s profile.

    Dr. Anthony has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anthony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Anthony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anthony.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anthony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anthony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

