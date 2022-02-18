See All Gastroenterologists in Somerville, NJ
Dr. Cherag Daruwala, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cherag Daruwala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.

Dr. Daruwala works at Hunterdon Gastroenterology Associates in Somerville, NJ with other offices in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Psychiatric and Behavirol Health Solutions LLC
    135 W End Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 483-4000
    Hunterdon Gastroenterology Assoc PA
    1100 Wescott Dr Ste 206, Flemington, NJ 08822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 788-6448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hunterdon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 18, 2022
    Dr. Daruwala has a way of making you comfortable with his experience, both during initial consultation and during the procedure. I never felt rushed or shamed by my questions. The procedure was efficient, facility clean, staff friendly, and I was made as comfortable as possible. I highly recommend him!
    Elisa — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Cherag Daruwala, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cherag Daruwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daruwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daruwala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daruwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daruwala has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daruwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Daruwala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daruwala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daruwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daruwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

