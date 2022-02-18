Overview

Dr. Cherag Daruwala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Daruwala works at Hunterdon Gastroenterology Associates in Somerville, NJ with other offices in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.