Dr. Chenwi Ambe, MD
Overview
Dr. Chenwi Ambe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.
Locations
Valley Surgical Specialists Medical Group782 Medical Center Dr E Ste 101, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 256-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ambe is an amazing Doctor. I was recommended by a co-worker from Visalia. Answered all of my questions and has a very pleasant personality. He is all about what is safe for the patient. His team is first class and very thorough. I left the surgery thanking everyone. I truly am grateful of him. I recommend him....you are definitely in good hands.
About Dr. Chenwi Ambe, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ambe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ambe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ambe has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ambe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambe.
