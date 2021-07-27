See All Neurosurgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Chengyuan Wu, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (224)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Chengyuan Wu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Wu works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    950 Pulaski Dr Ste 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neurostimulation
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Neurostimulation
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Drez-Dorsal Root Entry Zone Lesioning Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 224 ratings
Patient Ratings (224)
5 Star
(191)
4 Star
(24)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Jul 27, 2021
I have Parkinson's disease and was having serious issues with dyskinesia and tremors. I was given Dr. Wu's name to see if I qualified for a DBS (deep brain stimulator) I did and the surgery was May 7th at Jefferson Neuroscience Hospital. I have had 3 in person visits with Dr Wu and his Surgical nurse, Casey Rosenthal and they both were amazing. Having the DBS implanted is just the beginning - the settings have to be tweaked and this takes time. Dr. Wu gave me his email and told me to contact him if I ever had a problem or questions. I did contact him numerous times and he got back to me the same day!! Casey Rosenthal RN also gave me her contact info and I did have to contact her and she also got back to me the same day. Casey made me feel at ease when the procedure was explained to me. Dr. Wu and Casey make a great team and I would highly recommend Dr. Wu for any Neurosurgery he is very knowledgeable and talks to you not down to you and either does Casey made me so comfortable.
Jayne Wicklund — Jul 27, 2021
About Dr. Chengyuan Wu, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1811160823
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Natl Hosp Queen Square
Fellowship
Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University
Residency
Medical Education
  • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Tufts University
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chengyuan Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Wu has seen patients for Neurostimulation, and more.

224 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

