Dr. Chengyuan Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chengyuan Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Chengyuan Wu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Wu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates950 Pulaski Dr Ste 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wu?
I have Parkinson’s disease and was having serious issues with dyskinesia and tremors. I was given Dr. Wu’s name to see if I qualified for a DBS (deep brain stimulator) I did and the surgery was May 7th at Jefferson Neuroscience Hospital. I have had 3 in person visits with Dr Wu and his Surgical nurse, Casey Rosenthal and they both were amazing. Having the DBS implanted is just the beginning - the settings have to be tweaked and this takes time. Dr. Wu gave me his email and told me to contact him if I ever had a problem or questions. I did contact him numerous times and he got back to me the same day!! Casey Rosenthal RN also gave me her contact info and I did have to contact her and she also got back to me the same day. Casey made me feel at ease when the procedure was explained to me. Dr. Wu and Casey make a great team and I would highly recommend Dr. Wu for any Neurosurgery he is very knowledgeable and talks to you not down to you and either does Casey made me so comfortable.
About Dr. Chengyuan Wu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1811160823
Education & Certifications
- Natl Hosp Queen Square
- Thomas Jefferson University
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Tufts University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
224 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.