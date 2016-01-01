Overview

Dr. Chengwei Wang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BETHUNE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Wang works at YU CARE MEDICAL GROUP INC in Monterey Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.