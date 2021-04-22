Dr. Chenguang Tao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chenguang Tao, MD
Overview
Dr. Chenguang Tao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Locations
Jib Medical P.c.15811 Jewel Ave Ste 2, Flushing, NY 11365 Directions (718) 591-2014
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative very educated listens, explains , takes his time with you. He does not dismiss any concern. I am so happy to have him as my doctor and Am very comfortable with him. He is friendly and has a good bedside manner. One of the better doctors around.
About Dr. Chenguang Tao, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1720304066
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tao speaks Mandarin.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.