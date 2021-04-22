See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Flushing, NY
Dr. Chenguang Tao, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Chenguang Tao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Tao works at Jib Medical P.c. in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Jib Medical P.c.
    15811 Jewel Ave Ste 2, Flushing, NY 11365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 591-2014

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 22, 2021
    Very informative very educated listens, explains , takes his time with you. He does not dismiss any concern. I am so happy to have him as my doctor and Am very comfortable with him. He is friendly and has a good bedside manner. One of the better doctors around.
    Rob N. — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Chenguang Tao, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1720304066
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chenguang Tao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

