Dr. Chengqun Shao, MD
Overview
Dr. Chengqun Shao, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
Internal Medicine Associates15211 Vanowen St Ste 100, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 778-1920
Stony Brook University Hospital101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-3457
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chengqun Shao, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1346516622
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
