Dr. Cheng Lee, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (17)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cheng Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.

Dr. Lee works at Orthopedic Medical Group in San Marcos, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente San Marcos Medical Offices
    400 Craven Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    277 Rancheros Dr, San Marcos, CA 92069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 291-6700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genital Herpes
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Genital Herpes
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)

Genital Herpes
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Birth Control
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Blood Pressure Management
Blood Sugar Monitoring
Breast Diseases
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Child Injury Prevention
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Common Cold
Confusion
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Disease Prevention
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Injuries
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Erectile Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Conditions
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn and Well-Child Care
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Management
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Perimenopause
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents
Primary Care for Adolescents
Primary Care for Adults
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sick Patient Care
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 19, 2020
    I had gone with Dr. Cheng Lee last year and I recall my visit very well. It was a comfortable experience and was sad to hear this year that he was no longer with the office. I hope my new PCP is just as understanding!
    Christian — Jun 19, 2020
    About Dr. Cheng Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1598098345
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Glendale Adv Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • San Diego State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Orthopedic Medical Group in San Marcos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

