Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cheng Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente San Marcos Medical Offices400 Craven Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078 Directions (833) 574-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 277 Rancheros Dr, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions (760) 291-6700
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had gone with Dr. Cheng Lee last year and I recall my visit very well. It was a comfortable experience and was sad to hear this year that he was no longer with the office. I hope my new PCP is just as understanding!
About Dr. Cheng Lee, MD
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1598098345
Education & Certifications
- Glendale Adv Med Ctr
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- San Diego State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.