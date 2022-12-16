Overview

Dr. Cheng-Han Chen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Pacific Cardiovascular Associates Medical Group in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.