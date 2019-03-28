Overview

Dr. Cheng Du, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Hendricks Regional Health, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Logansport Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Du works at Ascension Medical Group Carmel Gastroenterology in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.