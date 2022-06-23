Overview

Dr. Chenel Michel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waxhaw, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Michel works at Novant Health Psychiatry - Marvin Creek in Waxhaw, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Autism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.