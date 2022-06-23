See All Psychiatrists in Waxhaw, NC
Dr. Chenel Michel, MD

Psychiatry
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chenel Michel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waxhaw, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Michel works at Novant Health Psychiatry - Marvin Creek in Waxhaw, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Autism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Psychiatry - Marvin Creek
    Novant Health Psychiatry - Marvin Creek
9929 Rea Rd Ste 201, Waxhaw, NC 28173 (704) 908-2505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

3.9

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 23, 2022
    Not only was the nursing and admin staff wonderful, he was as well. I felt so comfortable, heard, and hopeful. I felt like I had no options left and today he gave me hope and a plan. I’m excited to continue seeing him for treatment. I highly recommend.
    — Jun 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chenel Michel, MD
    About Dr. Chenel Michel, MD

Specialties

    • Psychiatry
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1144492166
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    • Stony Brook Hosp-SUNY
    • Stony Brook Hosp-SUNY
    • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chenel Michel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michel works at Novant Health Psychiatry - Marvin Creek in Waxhaw, NC. View the full address on Dr. Michel’s profile.

    Dr. Michel has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Autism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Michel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

