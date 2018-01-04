See All Neurologists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Chena Beauduy, DO

Neurology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Chena Beauduy, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Beauduy works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Neurology
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1013203033
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Dr. Chena Beauduy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beauduy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beauduy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beauduy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beauduy works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Dr. Beauduy’s profile.

    Dr. Beauduy has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beauduy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beauduy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beauduy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beauduy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beauduy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

