Dr. Chen Yan, MD
Dr. Chen Yan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Medina, OH. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Childrens Hospital Physician Associate970 E Washington St, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (216) 444-2200
Cleveland Clinic Independence Family He5001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 986-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yan was friendly, thorough, very informative, and caring. She did a thorough exam to pinpoint what might be wrong. She took the time to hear my concerns and addressed any questions that I had. She is following up with testing and PT. I would definitely recommend her to family and friends!
About Dr. Chen Yan, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1487017489
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Yan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
