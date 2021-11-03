See All Neurologists in Medina, OH
Dr. Chen Yan, MD

Neurology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Chen Yan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Medina, OH. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Yan works at Childrens Hospital Physician Associate in Medina, OH with other offices in Independence, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Hospital Physician Associate
    970 E Washington St, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-2200
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic Independence Family He
    5001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 986-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Functional Movement Screening
Evoked Potential Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Functional Movement Screening
Evoked Potential Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 03, 2021
Dr. Yan was friendly, thorough, very informative, and caring. She did a thorough exam to pinpoint what might be wrong. She took the time to hear my concerns and addressed any questions that I had. She is following up with testing and PT. I would definitely recommend her to family and friends!
Sue L. — Nov 03, 2021
About Dr. Chen Yan, MD

  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1487017489
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chen Yan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

