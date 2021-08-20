See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Westerville, OH
Overview

Dr. Chelsey Kimble, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. 

Dr. Kimble works at COPC Westerville in Westerville, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians
    625 Africa Rd Ste 340, Westerville, OH 43082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 326-5276
  2. 2
    Central Ohio Primary Care Phy Inc
    3382 PARIS BLVD, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 882-2521
  3. 3
    2600 Airport Dr, Columbus, OH 43219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 259-0910

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Anxiety
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Acidosis
Anxiety
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 20, 2021
YES I WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND DR. CHELSEA KIMBLE. She was very thorough, conscientious and considerate. She spent a lot of time getting my medical history on my first visit with her
Jane L. Davis — Aug 20, 2021
About Dr. Chelsey Kimble, DO

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • 1346781549
Education & Certifications

  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kimble has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kimble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimble. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimble.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

