Dr. Chelsea Stein, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chelsea Stein, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA.
Locations
North Hills Family Dental9401 McKnight Rd Ste 307, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 240-6795Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stein went over and beyond with me, suggesting a scan of a suspicious tooth. It turned out that the tooth needed immediate attention by an oral surgeon. I now have an appt. with an oral surgeon to evaluate my situation thanks to Dr. Stein.
About Dr. Chelsea Stein, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
