Dr. Chelsea Snider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chelsea Snider, MD
Overview
Dr. Chelsea Snider, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Childrens Medical Center Plano, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Frisco and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Snider works at
Locations
-
1
Shanica Pompey7777 Forest Ln Ste 528, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 331-1900
-
2
Vida Bela Plastic Surgery3108 Midway Rd Ste 103, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 598-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Vida Bela Plastic Surgery5899 Preston Rd Ste 1002, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 598-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Childrens Medical Center Plano
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Frisco
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snider?
Dr. Snider is very patient and thorough. She spent a considerable amount of time with me and explained everything so that I felt at ease. I had an excellent result!
About Dr. Chelsea Snider, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1306100276
Education & Certifications
- The Craniofacial Center Med City Dallas Hospital
- Southern Illinois School of Medicine
- New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York
- University Of Denver, Denver, Colorado
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snider has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snider works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Snider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.