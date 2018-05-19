See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Chelsea Snider, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Chelsea Snider, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Childrens Medical Center Plano, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Frisco and Medical City Plano.

Dr. Snider works at Shanica Pompey in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shanica Pompey
    7777 Forest Ln Ste 528, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 331-1900
  2. 2
    Vida Bela Plastic Surgery
    3108 Midway Rd Ste 103, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 598-2400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Vida Bela Plastic Surgery
    5899 Preston Rd Ste 1002, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 598-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Childrens Medical Center Plano
  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Frisco
  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reduction
Cleft Lip
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reduction
Cleft Lip

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 19, 2018
    Dr. Snider is very patient and thorough. She spent a considerable amount of time with me and explained everything so that I felt at ease. I had an excellent result!
    — May 19, 2018
    About Dr. Chelsea Snider, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1306100276
    Education & Certifications

    • The Craniofacial Center Med City Dallas Hospital
    • Southern Illinois School of Medicine
    • New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York
    • University Of Denver, Denver, Colorado
    • Plastic Surgery
