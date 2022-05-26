Dr. Chelsea Schafer, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chelsea Schafer, DDS
Overview
Dr. Chelsea Schafer, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Montrose, CO.
Locations
Soft Touch Dentistry154 Colorado Ave Ste 201, Montrose, CO 81401 Directions (970) 341-8668Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Unfortunately, they were running about 25 minutes behind, but acknowledged this to those of us waiting and offered us some water. Alexi is my new favorite person...he's funny, compassionate and thorough!
About Dr. Chelsea Schafer, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schafer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schafer accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schafer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schafer.
