Dr. Chelsea Hesterman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chelsea Hesterman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
Neurology & Rehabilitation Medical100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 425, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 794-1194
University of California - Los Angeles Department of Neurology100 Medical Plz 425, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-1195
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hesterman?
Dr. Hesterman has dramatically improved my quality of life as a person with chronic migraine for 12 years now. This is the second headache clinic I have been to, and Dr. Hesterman is among a number of neurologists I have seen. She is very aggressive in treating my migraine but is also one of few doctors that I feel genuinely listens and responds with empathy. I don't know that I will ever be without migraine, but Dr. Hesterman has given me hope that I can have a happy life that is always going to get better.
About Dr. Chelsea Hesterman, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1164717385
Education & Certifications
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Princeton University
- Neurology
