Dr. Curry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chelsea Curry, MD
Overview
Dr. Chelsea Curry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Park Ridge, IL.
Dr. Curry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advocate Medical Group Behavioral Health Dempster St1875 Dempster St Ste 470, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 795-3100
-
2
Advocate Lutheran General Hospital1775 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-6580
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Curry?
It must be difficult to work so hard and I think Dr. Curry does a great job and she has helped me many times when I was inpatient and outpatient and also with medication questions and changes. I think Dr. Curry is very helpful because she is very knowledgeable when it comes to medication but also more importantly Dr. Curry always has a positive attitude and approach to situations and helps me personally to make light of certain things. I am really glad to have Dr. Curry as my psychiatrist because she is very understanding of me and my choices.
About Dr. Chelsea Curry, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1841721925
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curry accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curry works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.