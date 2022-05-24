Overview

Dr. Chelsea Crum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.



Dr. Crum works at Paradise Valley OB/GYN in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.